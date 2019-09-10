Congress Asset Management Company Raised Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV); Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Its Holding in Visa (V) by $780,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 28,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 147,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 118,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 417,461 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 31,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $174.68. About 7.40M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 3,068 shares. 38,007 are owned by Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp. Hilton Capital Limited Company has 4,761 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 30.98M shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cahill Advsrs invested in 0.6% or 9,171 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 340,485 shares. Columbus Circle invested in 1.62% or 408,024 shares. Central Natl Bank & Tru has 58,185 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 143,339 shares. 10.56 million were accumulated by Berkshire Hathaway. Spectrum Gru Incorporated reported 486 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc owns 1,703 shares. Avenir Corporation reported 31,341 shares. Moreover, Finemark State Bank has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,775 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 729 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,145 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

