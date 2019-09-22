Congress Asset Management Company Raised Its Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Holding; Herc Holdings (HRI) Sellers Decreased By 4.3% Their Shorts

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) had a decrease of 4.3% in short interest. HRI’s SI was 563,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.3% from 588,300 shares previously. With 210,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI)’s short sellers to cover HRI’s short positions. The SI to Herc Holdings Inc’s float is 2%. The stock increased 8.43% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 532,126 shares traded or 126.62% up from the average. Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has declined 19.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRI News: 27/03/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO BARBARA BRASIER; 27/03/2018 – Herc Holdings CFO Retires For Personal Reasons — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS INC HRI.N – RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $630 MLN TO $660 MLN; 27/03/2018 Herc Holdings Announces Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer Barbara Brasier; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EBITDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Herc Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRI); 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 25/04/2018 – Herc Holdings to Hold First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 64C

Congress Asset Management Company increased Take Two Interactive (TTWO) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 12,720 shares as Take Two Interactive (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 675,934 shares with $76.74 million value, up from 663,214 last quarter. Take Two Interactive now has $14.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) stake by 21,483 shares to 67,188 valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 3,830 shares and now owns 593,697 shares. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Take-Two has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.30’s average target is 3.63% above currents $130.56 stock price. Take-Two had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14400 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Service reported 159,651 shares. 134,566 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 382,523 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership has 1.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 692,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,734 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.03% or 16,214 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc has 19,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 58,410 shares. Moreover, Valiant Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 3.73% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bbt Mngmt accumulated 0.82% or 6,206 shares. Northern Trust owns 1.23M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 40,820 shares. Skytop Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 85 shares.

