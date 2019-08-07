Congress Asset Management Company Position in Allegion Plc (ALLE) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by $742,590 as Valuation Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,235 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 80,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 27.78M shares traded or 213.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Allegion Plc (ALLE) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 970,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,721 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 976,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Allegion Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.33. About 616,163 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS) by 15,210 shares to 90,770 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,245 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco reported 1.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leisure Cap has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 9.91 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 664,800 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Henry H owns 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,305 shares. First American Comml Bank reported 93,125 shares stake. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,217 shares. Btim Corp owns 11,568 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Albion Gp Ut holds 1.32% or 87,750 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 11,160 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 1.20 million shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bb&T Limited Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 409,701 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25,100 shares to 294,512 shares, valued at $53.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).