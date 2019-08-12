Congress Asset Management Company Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Raised by $3.10 Million; Logan Capital Management Decreased Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $479,178 as Market Value Declined

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 39,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 739,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.15M, up from 700,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 5.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 11,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 459,607 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, down from 471,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 36,716 shares to 226,233 shares, valued at $27.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 38,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM).

