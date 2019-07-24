Congress Asset Management Company Lowered Stake in Lennox International (LII) by $3.88 Million; As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Shares Declined, Private Capital Management Has Increased by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 14,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,961 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.62M, down from 440,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $262.12. About 246,318 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 124,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 219,855 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) CEO Daniel Accordino on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Carrols Restaurant Group Nears an All-Time High on Its Latest Quarterly Beat – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Q1 Earnings: Key Predictions for TAST, WEN & NDLS – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Acquire 221 Restaurants and Expand into Popeyes Brand Through Merger with Cambridge Franchise Holdings – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Management Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,982 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.77M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Sei Invests Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 34,755 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 7,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Granite Point LP has 0.17% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 388,058 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Co. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Rbf Cap Ltd Com has 0.24% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 208,500 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 27,025 shares to 697,349 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,854 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,319 shares to 280,867 shares, valued at $51.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 16,253 shares. 10,345 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Synovus Fincl Corp reported 176 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cadinha & Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 990 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.82M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 54,644 shares. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,892 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 3,162 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Guggenheim Llc invested in 4,092 shares. California-based Seven Post Inv Office LP has invested 59.3% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.05% stake.