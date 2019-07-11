Congress Asset Management Company Lowered Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake; Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Shorts Up By 5.93%

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Church & Dwight Co (CHD) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 32,857 shares as Church & Dwight Co (CHD)’s stock rose 13.56%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 1.52 million shares with $108.03M value, down from 1.55 million last quarter. Church & Dwight Co now has $18.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 368,466 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) had an increase of 5.93% in short interest. NVUS’s SI was 98,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.93% from 92,800 shares previously. With 46,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s short sellers to cover NVUS’s short positions. The SI to Novus Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.79%. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.0488 during the last trading session, reaching $0.851. About 27,026 shares traded. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) has declined 61.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVUS News: 02/04/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 13/03/2018 ANDREW l. MCDONALD REPORTS 12.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC NVUS.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 11/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS SAYS HAD $22.5 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. The company has market cap of $10.98 million. The Company’s lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has a foam drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.29 million activity. Shares for $9.29 million were sold by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 45,829 shares. Rockland Co reported 6,058 shares stake. Comgest Global Sas has invested 3.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wagner Bowman Management holds 3,981 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tobam holds 101,895 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Stevens First Principles has 98,380 shares for 4.17% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tdam Usa reported 0.09% stake. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Llc has invested 0.19% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mai Cap Management holds 0.05% or 13,738 shares. Adirondack reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Legacy Capital Prtnrs invested in 0.95% or 28,478 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 8,425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Congress Asset Management Company increased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 9,249 shares to 1.01 million valued at $80.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 60,045 shares and now owns 181,870 shares. Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) was raised too.

