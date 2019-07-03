Congress Asset Management Company Lowered Inter Parfums (IPAR) Holding by $694,875; Athena Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $2.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 9,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,378 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 101,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 77,892 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% – CFO; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS ABOUT $1.44, EST. $1.43

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SEC probes alleged China medical equipment scheme – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “William Blair on the GE bull train – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Holdings Can has 1.39M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru owns 82,313 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,020 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Grassi Invest Mgmt has 505,500 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 349,298 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability reported 78,931 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 538,986 shares. L & S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Factory Mutual Insur Co owns 4.19 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 621,118 shares. Orrstown Serv stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Commonwealth Pa reported 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Valley Advisers accumulated 0.13% or 46,724 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 40.42M shares.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $11.52 million for 43.73 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 60,691 shares stake. 550 are owned by C M Bidwell Associate. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp owns 9,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 2,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,609 shares. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 4,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank & has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 29 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 16,928 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 181,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prtn LP reported 26,532 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Impact Advsr Ltd holds 29,625 shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 74,600 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 43,312 shares to 413,472 shares, valued at $75.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 10,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will High Costs & Weak Units Hurt Kellogg’s (K) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Estee Lauder (EL) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Outlook Raised – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CEO Jean Madar on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $205,080 activity.