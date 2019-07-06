Congress Asset Management Company Lowered Allegion Plc (ALLE) Holding By $87.39 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)

Among 5 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Rent-A-Center had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RCII in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. Loop Capital Markets maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. Janney Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) rating on Tuesday, February 5. Janney Capital has “Neutral” rating and $18 target. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. See Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $25 New Target: $27 Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Allegion Plc (ALLE) stake by 99.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 970,970 shares as Allegion Plc (ALLE)’s stock rose 7.10%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 5,721 shares with $519,000 value, down from 976,691 last quarter. Allegion Plc now has $10.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 333,952 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M

Among 6 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegion had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALLE in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALLE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 14.

Congress Asset Management Company increased Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) stake by 185,659 shares to 875,745 valued at $46.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 19,679 shares and now owns 597,527 shares. Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 4.80% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.25 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $122.79 million for 21.18 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Allegion’s Leading Brand Schlage® Supports Contactless Student IDs in Apple Wallet – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Allegion Schlage® Ad Series Locks Support Contactless Student IDs On iPhone At Mercer University – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Allegion Releases Overturâ„¢ Mobile, Empowering Professionals To Stay Connected For Improved Project Collaboration – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,563 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 21,419 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 4,230 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0.04% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.07% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Century accumulated 986,976 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 62,752 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 120,827 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Charles Schwab Investment reported 634,807 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 13,476 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 9,207 shares stake. Schroder Investment Group Inc invested in 0.1% or 705,454 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 42.33 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 3,627 shares. Element Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 24,064 shares. 2,054 are held by Pnc Fincl Gru. Mason Street Advisors invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 37,100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1,692 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 44,366 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Kepos Cap L P accumulated 72,307 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Prudential Inc stated it has 73,455 shares. 17,907 are held by Aperio Group. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,111 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 33,526 shares.