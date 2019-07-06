Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding by $1.33 Million; Stock Value Rose; Coatue Management Increased Its Guess (GES) Stake by $599,659

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 58.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 11,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,400 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 19,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 136,639 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 260.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 31,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,699 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 12,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 1.46M shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Guess? Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GES); 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Guess: Agreement Means Conclusion of All Pending IP Litigations and Trademark Office Matters Worldwide; 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 08/03/2018 – Guess Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,789 shares to 4,436 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 622,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Shares for $147,300 were bought by Bolla Gianluca on Wednesday, June 12.

