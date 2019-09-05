Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holding By $3.49 Million; INTRUSION (INTZ) Shorts Lowered By 20%

Congress Asset Management Company increased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 68,375 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)’s stock rose 31.89%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 1.55 million shares with $79.21 million value, up from 1.48 million last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $4.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 898,317 shares traded or 59.04% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 2.92% above currents $75.79 stock price. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Monday, July 1. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Northcoast.

