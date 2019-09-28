Congress Asset Management Company Increases Stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS); Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Shares Declined While Lau Associates Decreased Its Position by $9.39 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 172.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 40,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 64,788 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 23,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 499,602 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.89M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TDS and US Cellular announce financial leadership appointments – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TDS Nominates Wade Oosterman for Election to Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TDS Telecom +3.3% amid profit growth in wireline, cellular – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This is Why Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TDS reports second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 2,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 13,200 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd stated it has 56,110 shares. Invesco Ltd has 411,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital LP invested in 72,644 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 5,276 shares. California-based Covington has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 2.38 million were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Brandywine Investment Management accumulated 358,299 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prospector Partners Lc reported 25,975 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.21% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% or 54,574 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 25,328 shares to 815,979 shares, valued at $193.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,985 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.