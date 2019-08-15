Congress Asset Management Company Increases Stake in Rollins (ROL); As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Declined, Moore Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 91,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.60M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 1.28M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 790,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 30.40 million shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 449,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc has invested 0.09% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 161,211 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 2,845 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 275,715 shares. 1.35 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Inc. Dupont Cap holds 19,727 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parsec Fin Management has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Bp Public Limited Co reported 16,500 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 7,466 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). The California-based Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Private Trust Communication Na holds 13,164 shares. Conestoga Advisors Lc has 141,611 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 34,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

