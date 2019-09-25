Congress Asset Management Company Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC); Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $1.05 Million; Valuation Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 1.42 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc (PNC) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 45,716 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 43,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 498,486 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks close little changed amid worries about the global economy – CNBC” on September 23, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Just Bought $22,000 Worth Of 2 Companies For My Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.1% or 3,125 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7,500 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Limited Co invested 0.58% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Assetmark reported 4,333 shares. Consolidated Invest Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,126 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 13,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 494,462 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Madison Inv Hldg holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 794,140 shares. Bkd Wealth Llc owns 4,958 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors reported 16,935 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Associated Banc has invested 0.58% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bollard Group Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Addenda Cap reported 33,928 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 108,076 shares. Salem Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,195 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moody Bancorp Division reported 86,586 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Limited holds 0.02% or 96,202 shares. First City Cap Incorporated accumulated 4,347 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lederer And Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 3,370 shares. Charter has invested 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Adirondack Trust Com has 376 shares. Hallmark Capital Management invested 1.95% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Df Dent And Inc invested in 7,335 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s what’s up at PNC’s fintech subsidiary â€” starting with a new type of bank account – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank increases its line of credit – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 09, 2019.