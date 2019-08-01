Congress Asset Management Company Increases Holding in Take Two Interactive (TTWO); T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Has Upped by Manikay Partners Llc

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Take Two Interactive (TTWO) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 63,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 663,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.59M, up from 599,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Take Two Interactive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 1.19 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 3.76M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% or 10,697 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 85,926 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Com holds 94,800 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 100,000 are owned by Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Company. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 87,111 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested in 193 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset reported 55,366 shares stake. 22,045 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Com. Private Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company owns 33,655 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 32,410 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 439,016 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,911 shares to 26,973 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 4,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,853 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 217,343 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 9,000 are owned by Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 18,037 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 20,785 shares. Moreover, Churchill Mngmt Corp has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 29,614 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6,797 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co holds 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 137,800 shares. 217,961 are owned by Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 21,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brandywine Tru, Delaware-based fund reported 13,733 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated reported 15,674 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,299 shares.