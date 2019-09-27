Congress Asset Management Company Increased Its Accenture Plc Ireland Cl A (ACN) Position by $570,400; Valuation Rose; Camarda Financial Advisors Holds Position in Carnival (CCL)

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Cl A (ACN) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 362,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.07M, up from 359,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $192.12. About 3.34 million shares traded or 76.52% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 12.63 million shares traded or 212.38% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $50.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,800 shares to 67,609 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,116 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 140,225 shares to 882,402 shares, valued at $113.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,424 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).