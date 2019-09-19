Congress Asset Management Company Holds Holding in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI); As Cae (CAE) Stock Rose, Sandler Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 77.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 280,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The hedge fund held 640,434 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.20M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 74,491 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 8,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 670,898 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.05 million, up from 662,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 147,179 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 328,688 shares to 5,793 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,554 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,235 shares to 59,795 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 129,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,103 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

