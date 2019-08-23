Congress Asset Management Company Holding in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Increased by $784,681; M & T Bk (MTB) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Position by $9.48 Million as Shares Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 60,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 111,590 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, up from 51,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 187,298 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 41,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 212,218 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 170,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 674,560 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $596,099 activity. $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M. PARKER TIMOTHY E. also bought $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 15. On Friday, June 7 Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 2,000 shares. 3,650 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was made by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 11,186 shares to 117,772 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 9,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,378 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc reported 340,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 45,000 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has 0.1% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 56,150 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 55,084 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 475,361 were reported by Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 36,900 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 638,226 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 510,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Incorporated holds 1.45 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 19,487 shares. Arrowstreet LP owns 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 26,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20,981 shares to 171,700 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 616,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,064 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Na owns 0.3% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 9,361 shares. 24,771 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Inc. United Cap Advisers Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 3,269 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt has invested 0.06% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 194,035 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 902,750 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 266 shares. Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 41,668 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 111,590 shares stake. 90 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 70,043 shares. Bowling Port Management Llc holds 2,290 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Btim reported 209,640 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 19,000 shares stake.