Congress Asset Management Company Holding in Marriot Intl New Cl A (MAR) Raised by $1.01 Million; Owens Corning New (OC) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Increased Its Stake by $3.74 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 79,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.86M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 393,846 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Marriot Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 8,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 48,634 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 40,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Marriot Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 1.09 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 463,615 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $405.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 28,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 77,248 shares to 12,783 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 59,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).