Congress Asset Management Company Has Upped Saia (SAIA) Stake; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 46,772 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 116,174 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 10.14M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FORD BRIEFS REPORTERS ON PRODUCT PLANS IN DEARBORN, MI; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON AND MARK WILSON JOIN BLACKROCK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – FORD RECALL INCL SELECT 2018 F-650 & F-750 VEHICLES, ECOSPORT; 01/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Surprises on Sales, While Ford Beats: TOPLive; 09/05/2018 – Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Pre-Tax Operating Profit of $2.2B; 01/05/2018 – FORD APRIL U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES DOWN 4.5%, EST. DOWN 5.0%; 16/05/2018 – People: Amal Clooney’s Tom Ford Met Dress Drama Is a ‘Total Exaggeration’; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ribbon Cutting for In Step with Betty Ford Exhibit

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.99 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $95,950. $8.00 million worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, COTY, AMGN – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Set to Open Four Terminals – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.