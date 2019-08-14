Congress Asset Management Company Has Upped Position in Hyatt Hotels (H) by $7.26 Million; Mitchell Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Transocean Switzerland (RIG) by $578,320

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 100,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.24M, up from 991,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 522,291 shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 02/05/2018 – HYATT: RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Transocean Inc Switzerland (RIG) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 72,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 191,010 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 263,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Transocean Inc Switzerland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 24.62M shares traded or 35.84% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 51,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 392,953 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 334,278 shares. West Family Invests Incorporated invested in 121,138 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 135,600 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 488,100 shares. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 782,679 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 134,456 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 338 shares. Private Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 15,114 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 5.27M shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 35,500 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 66,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 202,617 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 0.13% or 6,485 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 7,811 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 20,710 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Twin Tree LP holds 13,930 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,973 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested in 22,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,502 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. 5,708 were reported by Verition Fund Management Ltd Company. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 207,840 shares. 13,500 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 6,027 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,855 shares to 188,929 shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,481 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

