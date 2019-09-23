Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Littelfuse (LFUS) Position By $1.52 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 104 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 123 cut down and sold holdings in Aci Worldwide Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 112.09 million shares, down from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aci Worldwide Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 89 Increased: 61 New Position: 43.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 8,653 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 404,819 shares with $71.62 million value, down from 413,472 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $4.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $175.76. About 17,670 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01M for 65.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 9.1% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. for 140,800 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 4.77 million shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, P2 Capital Partners Llc has 4.13% invested in the company for 1.57 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 732,664 shares.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 44.3 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 37.35% or $0.93 from last year’s $2.49 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $38.36M for 28.17 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.32% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 4,755 shares to 108,450 valued at $56.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,012 shares and now owns 58,505 shares. Ishares Russell Midcap Growth (IWP) was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $35,838 activity. GRILLO ANTHONY had bought 78 shares worth $13,116. 65 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares with value of $10,930 were bought by MAJOR JOHN E.