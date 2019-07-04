Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $19.43 Million; Ameren (AEE) Stake Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 102,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 643,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.75M, down from 746,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 419,088 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 237.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 37,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,103 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 15,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 337,903 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23,953 shares to 588,040 shares, valued at $84.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 8,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Mack (NYSE:CLI).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 96.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214,165 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 20,336 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Com owns 8,915 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 18,762 shares. Osborne Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 4,172 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 20,114 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 0.67% or 9,500 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 192,677 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 19,752 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.04 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 204,690 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 91,835 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co reported 56,045 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 25,027 shares to 89,340 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,683 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

