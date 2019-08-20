Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake as Market Value Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Its Telephone & Data Sys Com S (TDS) Position as Stock Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc Com S (TDS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 16,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 227,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 243,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 850,155 shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 3,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 67,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 70,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 901,500 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 6,891 shares to 40,725 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc Com by 11,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

