Congress Asset Management Company Has Raised Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $1.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Lifted Holding by $1.06 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 105,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.85 million, up from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.80M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 173,193 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.96M, up from 167,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.18. About 3.49 million shares traded or 311.99% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “This Aerospace and Defense ETF Continues Impressing – ETF Trends” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 0.2% or 1,064 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 855 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 127,288 shares. 873 are owned by Horizon Invs Ltd. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 1,500 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 15,353 shares. 773 were reported by Town And Country Bankshares And Dba First Bankers. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 134 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co invested 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0.02% or 836 shares in its portfolio. Alps Inc stated it has 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Conning owns 2,852 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 13,653 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1.27M shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 190,719 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $111.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 328,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,793 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).