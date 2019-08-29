Congress Asset Management Company Has Raised Its Position in Saia (SAIA) by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Fisher Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 56.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 5.34 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.34M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 5.08 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) –

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 105.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 21,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 41,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 20,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 261,030 shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32,149 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $117.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,266 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.40 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Saia Inc (SAIA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saia Names Holzgrefe President and COO Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs by 64,947 shares to 532,440 shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,140 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 87,527 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested 4.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 77,494 were accumulated by Kingdon Ltd Liability Co. Shikiar Asset Mgmt owns 53,000 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 2,338 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1,441 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 30,000 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 838 shares. 18 were reported by Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 76 shares. Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Community Natl Bank Na has 170 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 14,941 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.