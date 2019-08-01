Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered Stake in Heico (HEI) as Market Valuation Rose; Manikay Partners Has Decreased Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position by $12.00 Million

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (HEI) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 5,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 88,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 93,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Heico Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 420,698 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 999,849 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,471 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Co reported 72,731 shares stake. Moreover, Blair William Co Il has 0.15% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Parametric Port Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 133,147 shares. Select Equity Group Inc L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Southeast Asset has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.25% or 9,965 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research holds 4,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 13,291 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Hyman Charles D accumulated 62,823 shares or 0.61% of the stock. The New York-based Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,393 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser holds 0.01% or 192 shares. Cookson Peirce owns 8,975 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 3.72 million shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 22,319 shares to 228,217 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 21,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,289 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.34 million for 64.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.