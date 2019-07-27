Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $492,589 as Share Price Rose; Rignet (RNET) Stake Held by G2 Investment Partners Management Llc

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 2,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.93M, down from 445,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 168,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 831,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 663,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 27,278 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 30.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET)

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 34,498 shares to 670,208 shares, valued at $81.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 131,052 shares to 173,708 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 175,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,500 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

More notable recent RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RigNet Introduces Intelligent Remote LTE Services Nasdaq:RNET – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bardasz Signs Agreement to Become a Regional Provider of RigNet’s Intelie Suite of AI- Based Solutions for Oil and Gas Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RigNet Expands Infotainment Services for Remote Crews – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector Nasdaq:RNET – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “RigNet Inc’s Revenue Jumps as Its Growth Plan Starts Paying Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

