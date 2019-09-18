Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered Its Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $803,509 as Market Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Boosted Its Holding by $3.46 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 64,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 823,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, up from 759,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 849,822 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.93 million, down from 859,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42M shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 709 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 124,523 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 4,777 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 0.26% or 9,263 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). John G Ullman Assoc reported 24,186 shares stake. Capital Counsel Incorporated owns 217,906 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 2,439 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 3.78% stake. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argyle Capital Management Incorporated has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 237,025 shares. Connable Office Inc has 36,247 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05 million for 14.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc Com (NASDAQ:HA) by 109,300 shares to 191,675 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russ 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 14,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).