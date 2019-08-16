Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Position By $492,589; PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES ORDINARY SHARES (PFSCF) Shorts Increased By 82.51%

PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) had an increase of 82.51% in short interest. PFSCF’s SI was 13.21M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 82.51% from 7.24M shares previously. With 871,300 avg volume, 15 days are for PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)’s short sellers to cover PFSCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.86% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0145. About 2.46M shares traded or 805299.35% up from the average. Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 0.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 2,579 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 442,607 shares with $84.93M value, down from 445,186 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $223.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $203.52. About 1.29M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.47 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.25% above currents $203.52 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc owns 74,375 shares. Blair William & Il reported 515,343 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 23,723 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.71 million shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prns has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc owns 22,948 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 7,182 shares. 1.88M are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.43% or 2,968 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% or 3,816 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Mngmt has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 210,860 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 2,824 shares to 34,031 valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 4,034 shares and now owns 43,456 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) was raised too.

More notable recent Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prometic Life Sciences: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prometic closes $56M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prometic sets terms for rights offering; shares down 11% – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Retail Investor’s Look At Prometic’s Refinancing Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prometic Life Sciences Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.