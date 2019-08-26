Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered At&T (T) Holding by $2.39 Million; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) as Valuation Were Volatile

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 31,144 shares traded or 59.02% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 77,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 12,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 90,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 707,816 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriot Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,109 shares to 48,634 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 75,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.31 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares to 88,181 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,244 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.