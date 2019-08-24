Congress Asset Management Company Has Lifted Its Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Among 5 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Novavax has $6 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $1.35’s average target is -78.37% below currents $6.24 stock price. Novavax had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $1.25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $2 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $0.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $1.25 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10 New Target: $1.75 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $1.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $2 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell Downgrade

Congress Asset Management Company increased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) stake by 49.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 60,045 shares as Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 181,870 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 121,825 last quarter. Zayo Group Holdings Inc now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 614,379 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John J. Trizzino Promoted to CFO, Chief Business Officer Roles; 16/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Closing of Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 Novavax to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financia; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX PROMOTES JOHN TRIZZINO TO CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, CFO; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX 4Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – NOVAVAX 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novavax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVAX); 02/04/2018 – Novavax to Present Clinical Data on RSV F and NanoFlu™ Vaccines at World Vaccine Congress; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $146.35 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

More notable recent Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Take Chance on NVAX Stock After Big Analyst Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Novavax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:NVAX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Novavax (NVAX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Novavax (NVAX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,850 activity. The insider Glenn Gregory M bought $5,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 140.32 million shares or 7.58% less from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% or 157,301 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 1,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 506,958 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 524,064 shares. 527,400 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Regions holds 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 1.38M shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). 2,500 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. American International Grp invested in 0% or 243,095 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 5,460 shares. Sabby Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 176,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 79,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 35,183 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 39 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 53,633 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Legal And General Group Public Llc reported 698,818 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 52,816 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.65M shares. Da Davidson Company holds 11,355 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 363,987 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.15% or 839,613 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 47,931 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 400 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 400,946 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) stake by 24,867 shares to 1.47M valued at $91.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) stake by 14,691 shares and now owns 425,961 shares. Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) was reduced too.