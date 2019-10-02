Congress Asset Management Company Has Lifted Central Garden And Pet Co (CENTA) Position By $2.31 Million; First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Sentiment Is 1.24

First Defiance Financial Corp (FDEF) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 52 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 42 trimmed and sold stakes in First Defiance Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 12.56 million shares, up from 12.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Defiance Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 13.

Congress Asset Management Company increased Central Garden And Pet Co (CENTA) stake by 182.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 96,365 shares as Central Garden And Pet Co (CENTA)’s stock rose 11.22%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 149,224 shares with $3.68M value, up from 52,859 last quarter. Central Garden And Pet Co now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 81,947 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $555.15 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 1.17% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. for 30,254 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 31,339 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 171,700 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 91,111 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 34,686 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) has declined 10.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $12.03 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) stake by 58,548 shares to 638,704 valued at $99.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC) stake by 7,745 shares and now owns 1.44M shares. Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) was reduced too.

