Congress Asset Management Company Has Increased Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Holding by $1.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Its Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $16.78 Million as Share Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 1.30 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/03/2018 – Thornburg Investment Income Builder Adds AstraZeneca; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Receive Upfront Payment and Future Payments; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FY 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED AND UNCHANGED; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in US for Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASTRAZENECA’S RIGHTS RELATING TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN CHINA AND IN OTHER TERRITORIES

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 60,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 181,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 121,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.81M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Co accumulated 885,209 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 940 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% stake. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd invested in 80,575 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 83,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 9,519 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 213,529 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 49,418 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 119,398 shares. Ckw Fin Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Tcw Gp has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 18,710 shares. Symphony Asset Llc owns 25,519 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 1.48 million shares stake. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 56,124 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $14.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,855 shares to 188,929 shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 43,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,573 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares to 716,442 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).