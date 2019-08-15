Congress Asset Management Company Has Increased Its Qualys (QLYS) Position by $6.22 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While American Investment Services Has Upped Stake by $2.26 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 75,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 982,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.28 million, up from 906,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 167,432 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.87. About 7.89 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) by 5,083 shares to 88,671 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,186 shares to 457,532 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.