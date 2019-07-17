Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 27,945 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 859,993 shares with $62.00 million value, down from 887,938 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio Com now has $46.84B valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 1.85 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Company holds 142,425 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,341 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 7.05M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Com invested in 0.15% or 291,107 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co reported 273 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,465 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7.16M were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 87,213 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3,165 were reported by Mai Mgmt. Eqis Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Assetmark Inc reported 550,120 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 65,990 are held by Umb Financial Bank N A Mo.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. The insider Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663. Charney M Jeffrey sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25. The insider Barbagallo John A sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94 million.

Congress Asset Management Company increased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 9,249 shares to 1.01 million valued at $80.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) stake by 28,988 shares and now owns 147,307 shares. Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) was raised too.

