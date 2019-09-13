Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding as Shares Rose; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Declined While Parkwood Cut by $3.07 Million Its Holding

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 18,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 47,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 66,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.41. About 6.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 25,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 815,979 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.62 million, down from 841,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.68. About 351,527 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS)

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,643 shares to 61,120 shares, valued at $17.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 121,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.76 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.76 million for 28.82 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,181 shares to 81,463 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).