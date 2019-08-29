Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $358,680; Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) as Stock Value Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 165,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 280,929 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 3,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 84,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 87,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 1.48M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 30,250 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.67% or 8,049 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.28% or 35,105 shares. Reik & Limited Liability Corp reported 4,025 shares. Primecap Communications Ca holds 5.80 million shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fil Limited accumulated 116 shares. Garrison Asset Management Llc has invested 0.3% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 110,904 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Llc. Eastern Comml Bank reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Asset Mgmt One has 173,871 shares. D L Carlson Inv Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Charles Schwab invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,984 shares to 99,790 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 29,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.01, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.