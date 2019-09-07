Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stake by $1.78 Million; Usca Ria Boosted Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Stock Price Declined

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 13,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 721,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.72M, down from 734,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 183,069 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 299.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 26,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 8,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 972,603 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,944 shares to 151,869 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 27,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Nippon Life Global Americas Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Kbc Gru Nv holds 17,256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 91,542 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 990 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 241,894 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 7,550 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Corporation has invested 1.12% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 447,531 shares. Pinnacle Fincl holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 32,815 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 123,517 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 5 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 14.78M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 146,387 shares. Ameritas reported 0.07% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Northern Corp reported 331,489 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 0.03% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Prudential Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 24,675 shares. Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Swiss Bancorporation has 73,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,291 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 15,963 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 26,808 shares. Whittier Trust reported 50,790 shares.

