Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 14,996 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 1.37M shares with $72.75M value, down from 1.38M last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $65.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 183 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 175 sold and decreased equity positions in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 78.66 million shares, down from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fleetcor Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 152 Increased: 114 New Position: 69.

12 West Capital Management Lp holds 9.7% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for 482,338 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 54,000 shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 6.81% invested in the company for 157,301 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.43 million shares.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $25.51 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 30.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru holds 366,015 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alta Limited Liability reported 931,501 shares. Churchill invested in 0.21% or 145,129 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc accumulated 97.18 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Haverford Financial Serv reported 221,829 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 357,665 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 1.36% or 9.02 million shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 2.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fincl Advisers Limited Company accumulated 114,988 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 44,808 shares. 7,260 are held by Northeast Mngmt.

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 7.33% above currents $54.97 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital.