Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $5.14 Million as Share Price Rose; New Generation Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Tetra Technologies (TTI)

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 356,456 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE REPORTS MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY PACT WITH TETRA NATURAL; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line; 04/04/2018 – Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 59,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 1.05 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight, Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisor Prtn stated it has 3,144 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 16,395 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.13 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Friess Assocs Ltd has 1.41% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Chesley Taft Associate Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,846 shares. 156,200 were reported by Korea Inv. Parametric Port Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 577,086 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 219 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 6,875 shares. Sandler holds 3.54% or 521,276 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.05% or 207,658 shares. Commerce Natl Bank invested in 330,018 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Roosevelt Group holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 75,550 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.18 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,203 shares to 470,718 shares, valued at $98.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Awards for Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CSI Compressco LP Announces Appointment of Brady M. Murphy as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Adds Elijio V. Serrano as a Director – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TETRA Technologies CEO Brightman to retire, succeeded by Murphy – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tetra Technologies: A Deep Dive Into A Stock With Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 25,671 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 169,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Com invested in 239 shares. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Jpmorgan Chase holds 500,491 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 204,390 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 31,689 shares. 1.48 million were accumulated by Rk Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 92,458 were reported by Amer Int Grp. Group Inc One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Principal Fincl Incorporated owns 1.03M shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 439,266 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 95,708 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Co Pa stated it has 0.02% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).