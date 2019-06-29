Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,535 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 178,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 1.88 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 05/03/2018 Crescent Point Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Crescent Point Is Said to Defeat Activist Investor in Proxy Vote; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point names Craig Bryksa as interim CEO; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,976 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 17,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25 million shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dynagas – Update On This 13% Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange to Launch a Deliverable New York Harbor Ultra-Low Sulphur Heating Oil Futures Contract – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crypto Mixed; Bakkt to Test Bitcoin Futures Contracts – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 9,249 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $80.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriot Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs Lt (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 23.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 45,085 shares. Hudock Group Inc holds 1,254 shares. 775,453 are owned by Montag And Caldwell Ltd Llc. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 279,000 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 11,328 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 1,275 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Chem Bank stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5,185 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank has 0.69% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 135,365 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 54,288 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim has 1.12 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 302 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 46,600 shares. Legal And General Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Guggenheim Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 46,704 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Vanguard Grp holds 14.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 433,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 185,233 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 972,493 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Intact Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Advisors Asset Management stated it has 104,996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Fmr reported 311,600 shares.