Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Position as Stock Value Rose; Torray Has Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $970,515

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 32,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.03 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,367 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86 million, down from 125,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 8,648 shares to 53,193 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 27,992 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 5,095 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors stated it has 0.37% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 580 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 4,445 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 19,031 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.13% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4,544 shares stake. The West Virginia-based Security National Trust has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 5,845 are held by C M Bidwell Assoc. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Naples Lc stated it has 0.18% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 44,570 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Church & Dwight: Another Deal, Another Chapter Of Growth – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dividend Stocks Already Rewarding Shareholders In 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on March 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Church & Dwight to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks You Can Set and Forget (Even In This Market) – Investorplace.com” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dental Stocks to Buy That Will Make You Smile – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares to 290,064 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.27% or 96,827 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability invested in 61,100 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 2.63% or 20,345 shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 42,074 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 23,245 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford Communications owns 139,347 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N And accumulated 76,526 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.62% or 23,183 shares. Jcic Asset Management has invested 4.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 282,181 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability holds 96,437 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. 84,395 were reported by Narwhal Cap Mgmt. Callahan Advisors Limited Com invested in 3.8% or 107,355 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 1.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 559,376 shares.