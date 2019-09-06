Congress Asset Management Company Has Boosted Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding by $739,920; Duncker Streett & Company Trimmed Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $346,240 as Market Valuation Declined

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 9,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.95M, up from 997,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 414,464 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 4.43 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 344 shares to 3,923 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,687 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 2,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.11% or 22,446 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd has 1.82% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 335,969 shares. Maryland Mngmt reported 55,917 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Company holds 0.07% or 8,723 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Company holds 1.88% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,334 shares. Lynch And Assoc In stated it has 73,891 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 113,820 shares. Dock Street Asset Management invested 2.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jpmorgan Chase holds 3.90M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 15,274 shares. Coho Ptnrs Ltd reported 2,530 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.78M shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.47 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Max Dean Named To Forbes List Of America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raymond James launches new algorithmic trading platform – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial: Redeeming Factors From The Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 3,587 shares to 21,623 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,455 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 17,480 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc reported 280,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American International Group Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 50,555 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Moreover, Regions Corporation has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 22,226 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 525,328 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 1.09% or 420,401 shares in its portfolio. 5,061 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Iat Reinsurance Company Limited holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 217,350 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 41,006 shares.