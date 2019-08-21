Congress Asset Management Company Has Boosted Holding in Rbc Bearings (ROLL); Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stake Upped by Connable Office Inc

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 19,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 597,527 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.99 million, up from 577,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 18,296 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $217.82. About 165,678 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,757 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 11,186 shares to 117,772 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 10,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).