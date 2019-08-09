Congress Asset Management Company Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Idt Has 1.46 Sentiment

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 1,823 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 57,493 shares with $102.38 million value, down from 59,316 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $912.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1815. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item

Idt Corp (IDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 35 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 24 cut down and sold holdings in Idt Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.43 million shares, up from 9.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Idt Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in IDT Corporation for 735,840 shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 73,550 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in the company for 77,806 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,666 shares.

More notable recent IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With IDT Corporation’s (NYSE:IDT) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does IDT Corporation’s (NYSE:IDT) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On IDT Corporation (IDT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 25,321 shares traded. IDT Corporation (IDT) has risen 95.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IDT News: 08/03/2018 – IDT Corp 2Q Adj EPS $0.00; 27/03/2018 – IDT Biologika Receives Three Life Science Leader’s 2018 CMO Leadership Awards; 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – QTRLY REVENUE OF $395.9 MLN COMPARED TO $367.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Idt International Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 09/04/2018 – Diversegy an IDT Company Announces New Venture with Central Energy USA; 27/03/2018 – IDT BIOLOGIKA RECEIVES THREE LIFE SCIENCE LEADER’S 2018 CMO LEADERSHIP AWARDS; 13/04/2018 – IDT CORP – AS OF APRIL 11, 2018, A MAJORITY OF IMPACTED EMPLOYEES HAD BEEN NOTIFIED OF TERMINATION OR RESIGNED; 28/05/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – RECEIVED A WARNING LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING A SCHEDULED AUDIT OF ITS FACILITIES WHICH OCCURRED IN DECEMBER 2017; 03/04/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – IDT WILL RETAIN A SHARE OF NET PROFIT FROM PRAZOSIN FUTURE SALES FOR 60 MONTHS

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $227.06 million. It operates in two divisions, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Grp Inc reported 1,997 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 173 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,881 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors LP reported 547 shares. Waddell And Reed has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Management Corporation reported 1,413 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 3.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Redwood Invests Limited Liability Co has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Botty Invsts Ltd Co owns 11,516 shares. Cap World has 3.92M shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 8.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 405 are owned by Culbertson A N & Company Incorporated. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.71% or 37,120 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.14% above currents $1815 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 72.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.