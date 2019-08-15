Congress Asset Management Company Decreased At&T (T) Position; Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 16 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 19 trimmed and sold stock positions in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.51 million shares, down from 6.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 85.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 77,248 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 12,783 shares with $401,000 value, down from 90,031 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $250.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 7.18 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 5.20% above currents $34.22 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Disney And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 7 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company increased Penumbra Inc stake by 2,052 shares to 42,052 valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 64,931 shares and now owns 534,269 shares. Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) was raised too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.10 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 114,804 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc has 328,816 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al has 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Miles Cap Inc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% or 1.23 million shares. Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howard Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,184 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9.95M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caprock Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.3% or 48,954 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Street stated it has 296.86 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 358,552 shares.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 534,909 shares traded or 194.70% up from the average. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PFN: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and PIMCO High Income Fund Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pimco Income Strategy Fund II declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PIMCO CEF Update | July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PFN: Still One Of The Better Values – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II for 227,736 shares. Addison Capital Co owns 94,381 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 248,165 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 106,945 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $628.49 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 34.29 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.