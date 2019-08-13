Congress Asset Management Company Cut Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake by $858,956 as Market Value Declined

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 61,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 390,146 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 451,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 4.15M shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 24,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 585,562 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Point72 Asset LP owns 184,700 shares. Teton invested in 0.29% or 205,725 shares. Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated Inc De holds 1.71 million shares. Texas-based Adams Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Pnc Service Gru holds 0% or 102,412 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 658,573 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 798,107 shares. Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership holds 0.72% or 205,060 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 3.51M shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 58,589 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Edgestream Prns LP invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 246,058 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Patterson-UTI (PTEN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canada Goose, Patterson-UTI Energy, Amerco, Hubbell, Coherent, and QUANTENNA COMMS â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 173,648 shares to 572,558 shares, valued at $50.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 49,798 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.23% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 35,104 shares. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.66% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,797 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Intrust Bank Na invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 787,682 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 28 shares. Laurion Management Lp owns 31,939 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management accumulated 0.03% or 12,175 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 235,515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0% or 210 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Alphabet and Texas Roadhouse Fell Tuesday Despite Rising Sales – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Roadhouse Second Quarter Results: Slow and Steady – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metrics Highlight Texas Roadhouse’s Strong Momentum – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 04, 2019.