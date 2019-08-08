Congress Asset Management Company Cut Synopsys (SNPS) Position; AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (AKZOF) SI Increased By 31%

AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) had an increase of 31% in short interest. AKZOF’s SI was 323,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31% from 246,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1078 days are for AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s short sellers to cover AKZOF’s short positions. It closed at $91.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company sold 32,149 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 1.02 million shares with $117.76 million value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $19.74B valuation. The stock increased 3.65% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 271,299 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Congress Asset Management Company increased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 4,203 shares to 470,718 valued at $98.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) stake by 11,205 shares and now owns 113,011 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 562,908 were reported by Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc. The California-based Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Sg Americas Securities Llc has 77,723 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 220,242 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 262,736 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 228,436 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 72,698 shares. Bp Plc holds 17,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.98% or 422,712 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 464,405 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has 41,693 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 53.10 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

