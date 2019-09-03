Congress Asset Management Company Boosted Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.40’s average target is 21.47% above currents $106.53 stock price. Check Point had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho initiated Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target in Friday, April 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. See Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) latest ratings:

Congress Asset Management Company increased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 0.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 4,203 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)'s stock rose 2.81%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 470,718 shares with $98.63 million value, up from 466,515 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $198.98. About 380,928 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stake by 6,685 shares to 31,656 valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) stake by 32,857 shares and now owns 1.52 million shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software services and products for IT security worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security activities and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 660,086 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending.