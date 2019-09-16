Congress Asset Management Company Boosted Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $1.99 Million; At&T (T) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Raised Position

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 14,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 524,613 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.91 million, up from 509,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.58M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 21,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 389,037 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04M, up from 367,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship

